Bayern goalkeeper Neuer expects to play again very soon

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said on Thursday he is close to returning to action from a shoulder injury at Bayern Munich, with just over two weeks left until the start of the World Cup.



"I got through my regular goalkeeper training in a normal way and will probably also train with the team tomorrow. I hope that everything is OK and I can continue this way," Neuer told broadcasters RTL/ntv.



Neuer missed Bayern's last seven games but could now return on Saturday for the Bundesliga game at Hertha Berlin. Bayern have two more games next week before the break for the World Cup which starts on November 20.



Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had said after Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win against Inter Milan that Neuer may return in Berlin because "he is feeling good."



