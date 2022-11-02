News Sports German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes public he had skin cancer

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has made public that he had skin cancer and had to be operated three times as he announced his participation in a cosmetics company with tennis star Angelique Kerber on Wednesday.



"We both have a very personal history of skin diseases. In Angelique's case it's sun-related hyperpigmentation and in my case it's skin cancer on my face, for which I've already had to have three surgeries," Neuer said in a statement.



The Bayern captain has been recently out of action due to a shoulder injury, but could make his comeback at the weekend against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, according to coach Julian Nagelsmann.



If not against Hertha, Neuer is expected to return at least until the final Bundesliga match before the World Cup and to feature in Germany's team for the tournament in Qatar.



