Liverpool loses to Leeds United 1-2 at Anfield

Liverpool lost to Leeds United 1-2 in an English Premier League week 12 match on Saturday.

Leeds' Rodrigo Moreno Machado drew first blood in the fourth minute at Anfield.

The Reds' Egyptian star Mohamed Salah leveled in the 14th minute.

The two sides kept remained level until Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville netted a vital goal in the 89th minute and brought an unexpected victory.

Liverpool, which suffered its first Premier League defeat against Leeds since 2001, is placed ninth in the standings with 16 points.

Leeds United, which got its first Premier League victory in nine matches, is in 15th place with 12 points.





