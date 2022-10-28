News Sports PSG not to break up Mbappe, Neymar and Messi front three

PSG not to break up Mbappe, Neymar and Messi front three

DPA SPORTS Published October 28,2022 Subscribe

Coach Christophe Galtier says Paris Saint-Germain will not break up their front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi if they do not have to.



The trio have helped fire the Ligue 1 champions to a superb start to the season despite continued noise around Mbappe's future.



Former Barcelona duo Neymar and Messi have both returned to top form, with 22 and 23 goal involvements respectively.



Ahead of this weekend's encounter with Troyes, Galtier acknowledged a hectic schedule could force a reshuffle in attack, but he hopes all three superstars will be fit to feature again.



"It's their state of fatigue that will judge whether they play," the coach said. "They have scored 40 goals out of 50 for us this season, so it won't be based on their state of form.



"When we have this dynamic, we don't break it, we maintain it. The medical staff have done an excellent job in recent weeks. They are fine. When there is this dynamic, it is maintained."



A midweek Champions League rout against Maccabi Haifa, where Mbappe, Neymar and Messi netted a combined five goals in a 7-2 win, ensured PSG head into next week's final Group H fixture guaranteed of progression to the knockout stages.



But whether they are seeded or not depends on their result with Juventus, with Galtier recognizing the need to strike a balance between domestic and European commitments.



"We have an obligation to win against Troyes," he added. "There will also be a lot at stake in the middle of the week in Turin. Over the duration of the match, there is the possibility of involving other players."











