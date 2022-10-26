Inter beat Plzen 4-0, crash Barca out of Champions League

Italy's Inter Milan beat Czech team Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

Inter's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the first goal in the 35th minute at Giuseppe Meazza.

Edin Dzeko made it 2-0 in the 45th minute before the first half ended in the Group C game.

In the second half, Dzeko netted another goal in the 66th minute and Romelu Lukaku declared the final score of 4-0 with a goal in the 87th minute.

Inter Milan, placed second behind undefeated leader Bayern Munich, raised their points to 10, ending Barcelona's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 hopes and pushing them to the UEFA Europa League.

Barca has won four points in four games, while Plzen has zero points in Group C so far.





