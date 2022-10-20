Man United axe Ronaldo for Chelsea clash for his early exit from Spurs match

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday was dropped from Manchester United squad for the Chelsea clash this weekend as Dutch manager Erik ten Hag punished the Portuguese star for leaving Old Trafford early during Wednesday's Tottenham Hotspur match.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea," Manchester United said in a statement.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture," the English Premier League club added.

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a Wednesday's Premier League match at their home Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were leading the game 2-0 against Spurs, however the Portuguese star headed to the tunnel a few minutes before the match ended, appearing frustrated because the 37-year-old remained a substitute during the game.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo is in his second stint at Manchester United after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus for multiple seasons.





