French football star Mbappe denies PSG exit reports in January

Kylian Mbappe on Sunday ended rumors about his exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January as the French football star said he is committed to the defending French champions.

"I am very happy. I never asked for my departure in January," the PSG forward told French media at the Parc des Princes' mixed zone after a home win against Olympique Marseille.

"The info that came out on the day of the match (against Benfica on Oct. 11). I didn't understand. I am not involved, neither near nor far, in this info. I was just as shocked as everyone else," the 23-year-old said.

"... Just to say it's completely wrong and I'm very happy (at PSG)," Mbappe added.

PSG beat their bitter rivals Olympique Marseille 1-0 in a Le Classique in Paris. Brazilian forward Neymar scored the winning goal in the injury time of the first half. Mbappe assisted him.

Mbappe, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 to win four French Ligue 1 titles with his current club.

He previously helped Monaco win the 2017 French league title.

Known for his pace, dribbling skills, technique, and finishing ability, Mbappe scored 183 goals and made 89 assists in 231 matches for PSG.

In the 2021-22 season, Mbappe was heavily linked with Real Madrid, but in May the French international extended his contract with PSG until 2025.