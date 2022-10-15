Copenhagen police ask to ban Dortmund fans for Champions League game

Danish police want to exclude Borussia Dortmund fans from the Champions League match on November 2 at FC Copenhagen. They have submitted a corresponding application to European football association UEFA because of 'security reasons.' A final decision has not yet been made, Dortmund said in a statement. The Bundesliga club plan to start advance ticket sales on Tuesday. In their first group meeting in September in Dortmund, which the hosts won 3-0, there was trouble between both sets of fans and the police. Dortmund have said that tickets sold for the return match will be personalized.