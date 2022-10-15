News Sports Copenhagen police ask to ban Dortmund fans for Champions League game

Danish police have submitted an application to the European football association UEFA to exclude Borussia Dortmund fans because of "security reasons."

Danish police want to exclude Borussia Dortmund fans from the Champions League match on November 2 at FC Copenhagen.



They have submitted a corresponding application to European football association UEFA because of "security reasons."



A final decision has not yet been made, Dortmund said in a statement. The Bundesliga club plan to start advance ticket sales on Tuesday.



In their first group meeting in September in Dortmund, which the hosts won 3-0, there was trouble between both sets of fans and the police.



Dortmund have said that tickets sold for the return match will be personalized.



