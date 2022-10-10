Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

A hereditary heart condition has forced Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu to end his football career at 24, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football," Brighton said in a statement.

Mwepu became ill while on the way to join the Zambian national team during the international break, and was admitted to a Malian hospital.

He returned to Brighton to undergo further cardiac tests, which revealed his condition, and he was advised to stop playing.

"It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves," Brighton Head of Medicine and Performance Adam Brett said.

Mwepu, who is Brighton's all-time record signing with £20.7 million ($28.5 million), joined the English club from Austria's Red Bull Salzburg in 2021.

He scored three goals and made seven assists in 27 appearances for Brighton.

Mwepu won four Austrian league titles with Red Bull Salzburg in 2018-2021, tallying 18 goals and 20 assists in 119 matches.