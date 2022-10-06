Rashford brace gives Man Utd come from behind win in Cyprus

Manchester United came from behind to snatch a crucial 3-2 away win against Cypriot outfit Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday thanks to a second-half brace by Marcus Rashford.

Anthony Martial also scored while Karim Ansarifard and Nikolas Panagiotou netted for the home side as United claimed a narrow win on their first ever trip to play a Cypriot team.

On a balmy night at Nicosia's 23,000 capacity GSP Stadium, United went a goal down in the first half but fought back for a morale-boosting victory after being demolished 6-3 by cross-town rivals Manchester City at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag named a strong line-up with Cristiano Ronaldo, starting just his fourth match of the season, leading the attack and Brazilian Casemiro anchoring the midfield, but it was the substitutes who saved the day.

"All the subs had a really good impact", with (Luke) Shaw and Rashford strengthening the left side," Dutch coach ten Hag told reporters afterwards.

"We played well, the only thing is we didn't score a goal. After half-time I think we dealt with the setback.

"It was a bad 10 minutes after we conceded the goal (but) if you then are able to come back... that's positive."

United got off to a dominant start, largely controlling the opening period against a side managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Antony nearly got the breakthrough in the 28th minute, cutting inside and unleashing a long-range shot that was parried away by Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano.

It looked like United were beginning to turn the screw when they were awarded a free-kick outside Omonia's area in the 34th minute.

Christian Eriksen fired it in but Omonia managed to scramble it away. The ball fell to Tyrell Malacia who was then robbed by Omonia's Brazilian forward Bruno.

Three Omonia players broke clear before Bruno tapped it across the face of goal for Iranian striker Ansarifard to tuck it away.