Jim Redmond, who helped injured son finish 1992 Olympic race, dies at 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek finish the 400-meter race at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, died at the age of 81.

"Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim. Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history," the Olympic Games said on Twitter.

Redmond ran from his seat to help his son, who had injured his hamstring, to reach the finish line in Barcelona.

Footage of Redmond helping Derek cross the line has been viewed millions of times on social media.

The British Olympic Association also paid tribute to Redmond.

"Rest in peace Jim Redmond, father to Derek, whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten," it said on Twitter.