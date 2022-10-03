 Contact Us
Published October 03,2022
BEŞIKTAŞ VS. FENERBAHÇE DERBY ENDS IN GOALLESS DRAW

The Istanbul football derby between Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe ended 0-0 on Sunday.

Fenerbahçe forward Enner Valencia from Ecuador wasted two chances in the first half at Beşiktaş' home Vodafone Park.

In the 89th minute of the derby, Rachid Ghezzal crossed a freekick to find Beşiktaş' Wout Weghorst. The Dutch forward's header hit the woodwork.

The game ended in goalless draw.

Beşiktaş has gone without a single victory in three games.

The Black Eagles last beat MKE Ankaragucu 3-2 on Sept. 4 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

But then, Beşiktaş lost to Medipol Başakşehir 1-0 at home, and drew with Istanbulspor 2-2 on Sept. 17.

Beşiktaş are in the sixth position in the Super Lig standings with 15 points in eight matches.

Fenerbahçe, lacking a match, are seventh in the league with 14 points.

The current leaders are Medipol Başakşehir, who have 17 points after their 2-1 win against Ankaragucu.

Like Başakşehir, Adana Demirspor, Arabam.com Konyaspor and Galatasaray have 17 points each.