Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Daniel Farke has tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into isolation, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.



The result came after a rapid test and is yet to be confirmed by a PCR test, which is more reliable. The club didn't provide further detail on Farke's condition.



Assistant coach Edmund Riemer led Sunday's training session following a 5-1 defeat at Werder Bremen the previous day.