Germany players to get €400,000 bonus if they win Qatar World Cup

Germany players will receive a bonus of €400,000 ($388,000) each if they win the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the nation's governing football body DFB said on Sunday.



The DFB said the agreement reached with team representatives led by captain Manuel Neuer earlier in the week was based on performance.



Players would get €50,000 for winning the group, €100,000 for a quarter-final berth, €150,000 for the semi-final, €200,000 for third place, €250,000 for reaching December 18 final and €400,000 for a fifth title overall.



"We had the intensive talk in a good and constructive atmosphere. We reached a solution which can be accepted by all parties," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.



Germany players received €300,000 each when they won the 2014 World Cup. A 2018 title would have been worth €350,000 and a title at last year's Euros €400,000.