Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup after doubles with Federer

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup tournament after being part of the last career match of long-time rival Roger Federer.



Organizers said on Saturday that Nadal was quitting for "personal reasons" as the Spaniard will reportedly fly home immediately to be with his wife who is expecting their first child.



Nadal will be replaced by Briton Cameron Norrie in Team Europe at the tournament in London against Team World which runs until Sunday.



Nadal would have likely not played at all had not Federer asked him whether he would play doubles with him in his farewell match.



They lost against Americans Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe in the early hours of Saturday which was the last official match of 20-time grand slam champion Federer who is quitting at age 41 in the wake of three knee operations.



Federer's place at the Laver Cup is taken by Matteo Berrettini.



