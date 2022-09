Gutsy Dutch star Annemiek Van Vleuten won the women's world cycling road race title on Saturday despite a fractured elbow, launching a breathtaking late attack for her second rainbow jersey.

The 39-year-old Tour de France champion held off a challenge by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky by one second after a gruelling 164.3 kilometre (102 mile) slog in the rain around Wollongong, south of Sydney.

Italy's Silvia Persico took the bronze.