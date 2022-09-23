Williams part ways with driver Latifi after end of F1 season

Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi will get no new contract beyond the season at Williams, the team said on Friday.



Latifi has been driving for the backmarkers since 2020 and has garnered seven points in 55 grands prix.



Williams said that a new driver to partner their other man, Alex Albon, would be named in due course.



German Mick Schumacher is reportedly among the potential candidates with his future at Haas uncertain while Dutchman Nyck de Vries had his F1 debut in a Williams two weeks ago in Italy when Albon was sidelined with tonsilitis.



"On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams. He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business," team principal Jost Capito said.



"Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit."



Latifi thanked "everyone at Williams Racing" and added that "although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it's still been a fantastic journey.



"Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I'll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season."

