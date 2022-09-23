Andre Iguodala to re-sign with Warriors: 'Last one'

Andre Iguodala plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for a 19th and likely final NBA season.

The 38-year-old veteran made the announcement Friday on his "Point Forward" podcast.

"I'm letting you know now, Steph, this is the last one," Iguodala said, addressing Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Iguodala won his fourth NBA championship with Golden State last season. He was the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals.

He has career averages of 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 1,223 games (784 starts) with four teams.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday he was hopeful Iguodala would decide to return rather than retire.

"He's been in here working out, kind of getting the training staff to work with him and look at him and I think he's getting a feel for what he wants to do," Kerr said. "We told him from the beginning take as long as you want. So he's taking his time and that's fine. We'll see."



