Dortmund sports director: World Cup not endagered for injured Reus

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus should be fit to play at the World Cup later this year because an ankle injury he has sustained is not as serious as initially feared, Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said on Sunday.



"The examinations we did on Saturday did not show a fracture. He has suffered an ankle ligament injury which is not so grave that the World Cup is in danger," Kehl said on Sport1 television.



"Marco will be ruled out for three to four weeks and then hopefully be available again."



Reus, 33, twisted his ankle in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga derby win against Schalke and was taken off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment.



He will miss Germany's Nations League games against Hungary on Friday and England three days later.



Those two games are the last ones for Germany before coach Hansi Flick nominates his squad for the World Cup in Qatar which starts on November 20.



Reus has in the past missed several big events owing to injuries nand health problems: the 2014 World Cup and the Euros in 2016 and 2021.



