English football clubs, fans to honor Queen Elizabeth II this weekend

English Premier League clubs and fans this weekend will pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

"All Premier League matches between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 September will provide an opportunity for the League, clubs and fans to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world," the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that there will be "a minute's silence , which will be followed by the National Anthem, God Save The King."

"Big screens and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at the grounds will be flying at half-mast.

"When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will be invited to applaud The Queen's 70-year reign," the Premier League added.

Last weekend's all UK football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect to the queen.