Sao Paulo beat Atletico Goianiense, reach Copa Sudamericana final

Brazilian football team Sao Paulo advanced to the Copa Sudamericana final with a victory over Atletico Goianiense on Friday.

Sao Paulo midfielder Patrick Bezerra do Nascimento scored twice against their opponents, also from Brazil, sending the semifinal into a penalty shootout at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium.

Sao Paulo claimed a 4-2 win on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

The final between Ecuador's Independiente del Valle and Sao Paulo will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina on Oct. 1.





