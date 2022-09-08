Bayern Munich defeat Inter Milan with 2-0 score at San Siro

Bayern Munich beat Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday in the first match of Group C UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich's first goal came on a close-range finish from Leroy Sane in minute 25.

Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio's own goal in minute 66 helped the Bavarians secure the victory at Stadio San Siro.

In another Group C clash, Barcelona upset Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou.

New signing Robert Lewandowski had a hat-trick while Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres each scored. Viktoria Plzen's only goal came from Jan Sykora.

Lewandowski became the first player to score a UEFA Champions League hat trick with three different clubs -- Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

In Group A, Napoli had a 4-1 win against Liverpool at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Italian club's goals came from Piotr Zielinski (2), Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone.

The Reds found their only goal with Luis Diaz.