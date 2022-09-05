Former Bayern Munich and Germany defender Badstuber retires

The former Bayern Munich and Germany defender Holger Badstuber has announced his retirement from professional football at age 33.



"Of course I would have wished for a few less serious injuries ," he wrote on social media Monday. "But the joy of what has been achieved is very great. I am thankful for everything."



Badstuber came through the Bayern youth system and won five Bundesliga titles and four German Cups with the team, and was part of the squad which lifted the 2013 Champions League.



He also made 31 appearances for Germany including trips to major finals, but a series of injuries hampered his ability to play at the top level.



Badstuber also played on loan at Schalke, had a spell at VfB Stuttgart and most recently played for Luzern in Switzerland.



He said Monday his intention was to stay in football and that he wished to become a coach.

