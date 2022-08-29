Fenerbahçe taste narrow defeat against Konyaspor in away game

Istanbul side Fenerbahçe lost to Arabam.com Konyaspor 1-0 on Monday in the fourth week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Neither team were able to break the deadlock for the first half at the Yeni Eskişehir Stadium.

Forward Muhammed Demir scored the winning goal for his team, based in central Türkiye, with a header in minute 66.

Fenerbahçe forward Enner Valencia and Konyaspor defender Adil Demirbağ were each shown a red card by referee Arda Kardesler.

With this result, Konyaspor jumped to the fourth spot with eight points, while Fenerbahçe dropped to fifth place, having seven points.