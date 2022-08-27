 Contact Us
Rangers score early, hold on to beat Tigers

Rangers score early, hold on to beat Tigers

SPORTS
Published August 27,2022
RANGERS SCORE EARLY, HOLD ON TO BEAT TIGERS

Mark Mathias went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to lift the Texas Rangers to a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Texas won for the fifth time in six games.

Riley Greene hit a home run, a triple and a single, driving in four runs in defeat for the Tigers, who had won three of their previous four.

Texas used the long ball to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.

The first home run came courtesy of Nathaniel Lowe, who blasted a shot to center in the first to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second, Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run shot to left-center.

Detroit answered in the third, cutting the deficit to 4-2 on RBI singles by Greene and Harold Castro.

The Rangers took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Leody Taveras, and then Mathias hit a two-run home run to right-center that made it 7-2.

Detroit pulled within 7-4 in the fifth when Greene drove home Akil Baddoo with an RBI triple, then came home on a throwing error by Texas second baseman Marcus Semien.

The score remained that way until there was one out in the top of the ninth, when Greene blasted a two-run home run to right off Texas reliever Jose Leclerc.

However, following a single by Victor Reyes, Leclerc struck out Javier Baez and Castro to end the game.

Lowe, Taveras and Bubba Thompson each had two hits for Texas.

Glenn Otto (6-8) was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on five hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Taylor Hearn tossed two hitless innings and Jonathan Hernandez a hitless eighth inning for Texas.

Tyler Alexander (3-8) took the loss, allowing all seven runs and eight hits in three innings. He fanned three and walked one.