Domenicali: 'very unlikely' to see women in F1 in next five years

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali doesn't expect a women to drive in the series in the near future, even though they are making efforts to make things easier for women.



F1 one has seen only two women participating in a grand prix race. Maria Teresa de Filippis qualified for three races in the 1950s and fellow Italian Lella Lombardi had a few races in the 1970s.



The women have their own W Series which is supported by F1 but none of them have risen into F1 yet from there, and Domenicali was quoted as saying ahead of the weekend Belgian F1 GP he doesn't expect this to change quickly.



"Realistically speaking, I don't see – unless something that will be like a sort of meteorite coming into the earth – a girl in Formula 1 in the next five years. That is very unlikely, I need to be realistic," Domenicali said.



Domenicali said they were "fully dedicated" to "give the maximum possibility to women to come to Formula One" which would include racing against men earlier in their career as a key aspect.



"But we want to build up the right parameters with the right approach step by step in order for them to start to race against the guys at the right age, with the right car. That's really what we're working on," Domenicali said.



