Nick Calathes joins Fenerbahce Beko from Barcelona

Nick Calathes joined Fenerbahce Beko from Barcelona, the Istanbul club announced on Tuesday.

The EuroLeague all-time assists leader, with a 6.1 average in 281 games, signed a two-year contract with the Yellow Canaries, a club statement said.

The 33-year-old, who played for the NBA franchise Memphis Grizzlies between 2013 and 2015, was previously part of Panathinaikos and Barcelona and won a EuroLeague title in 2011 with the former.

He also won a Euro Cup title in 2013 with the Russian team Lokomotiv-Kuban and was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament.

In 2009, Calathes also bagged a bronze medal at the European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket) with the Greek national team.





