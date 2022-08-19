Türkiye to take on Greece in basketball exhibition Friday

The Turkish national basketball team on Friday will play against Greece, the host nation of the 2022 Acropolis tournament, a special contest FIBA members join before big international tournaments.

The Greece vs. Türkiye game at Athens' OAKA Arena will start at 1800 GMT.

In the first match Türkiye beat Georgia 101-88 on Wednesday but lost to Poland by 87-86 on Thursday.

Founded in 1986, the Acropolis tournament is held before major FIBA tournaments such as the EuroBasket, FIBA World Cup, and the Summer Olympics.

Serbia were the 2021 champions, while Greece are record holders, winning it 17 times.

The EuroBasket 2022 will start on Sept. 1, with Türkiye, Greece, Georgia and Poland among the 24 competitors.

It will be co-hosted by four countries-the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy.



