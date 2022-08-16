Turkish athlete Yasemin Can wins gold at European Championships

Turkish long distance runner Yasemin Can won a gold medal Monday at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany.

The 25-year-old Nairobi native clocked 30 minutes and 32.57 seconds to be the victor in the women's 10,000-meter final at Olympiastadion.

British athlete Eilish McColgan was nearly 8.5 seconds behind Can to take the silver.

Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter came in third to be awarded the bronze medal.

Can previously won a European gold in Amsterdam 2016.