Trabzonspor win at home but lose Bosnian winger Visca for arm injury

Bosnian winger Edin Visca's fractured arm injury was a disappointment for Trabzonspor but the Black Sea team managed a 1-0 shutout against Atakas Hatayspor in Friday's Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match.

Trabzonspor fought at home for the narrow win as Turkish midfielder Abdulkadir Omur scored the only goal from a long distance in the 71st minute in Trabzon.

Visca, 32, a Trabzonspor regular since January, was taken to hospital after he fell on his left arm during a tackle in the 40th minute.

He left the pitch on a stretcher as fans cheered.

He was diagnosed with a fracture in his humerus, a long bone in the arm that runs from the shoulder to the elbow.

Doctors told Anadolu Agency he might be out for two months.

Trabzonspor are leading the league with six points in two matches.

Hatayspor's first match of the season began with a loss.





