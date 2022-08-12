NBA LEGEND BILL RUSSELLS NO. 6 JERSEY TO BE RETIRED LEAGUE-WIDE

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) confirmed Thursday that they would honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey league-wide.

"Bill Russell's unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill's transcendent career will always be recognized," Silver added.

Russell, a 12-time NBA All-Star, became the first player in NBA history to have his jersey retired throughout the league.

The NBA also said they will pay tribute to him throughout the 2022-23 season.

"All NBA players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer's table."

The Boston Celtics great's jersey number, which he wore for his all-league career, will not be issued again by any NBA team to any star.

"Players who currently wear No. 6 will be grandfathered," it added, meaning they will be able to continue wearing the number with their current teams, but no new players will be able to select No. 6.

Russell was a Celtics center from 1956-1969 and later the NBA's first Black head coach.

He clinched a record 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons while he led the Celtics to eight consecutive NBA titles between 1959 and 1966.

As head coach, Russell led the Celtics to the NBA championship in 1968 and 1969.

Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31 this year.



