Fenerbahce escape defeat at last minute in Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce avoided a last-minute defeat Monday at the hands of Umraniyespor in their first match of the new season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries secured a 3-3 draw with Umraniyespor at Ulker Stadium.

Enner Valencia of Fenerbahce drew first blood in the 19th minute with a penalty goal.

Umraniyespor's Tomislav Glumac equalized 10 minutes later, but Valencia netted another goal in the 47th minute, making it 2-1 for the Yellow Canaries before the first half ended.

Valentin Gheorghe balanced the scoresheet again in the 67th minute. Then six minutes later, Antonio Mrsic brought the lead to Umraniyespor for the first time in the match.

Just when Fenerbahce fans' hopes were about to run out, Mergim Berisha saved his team from defeat in the 92nd minute and the match ended 3-3.

Basaksehir leads the Super Lig standings with three points and a goal difference in front of Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor, who both have three points as well.