British coach Toni Minichiello banned for life

In this file photo taken on March 9, 2012 Toni Minichiello watches Britain’s Jessica Ennis compete in the women's pentathlon high jump at the 2012 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul. (AFP)

British coach Toni Minichiello has been banned for life from training athletes due to sexually inappropriate behavior, emotional abuse and bullying, United Kingdom Athletics (UKA) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, UKA said the coach was investigated for: inappropriate sexual references and gestures to athletes; failure to respect the athletes' right to a private life by making intrusive enquiries and personal comments about their personal lives; engaging in sexually physical behavior, namely inappropriate and unwanted touching of athletes to whom he owed a duty of care; and engaging in inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behavior, bullying and emotional abuse.

It added that Minichiello's coaching license has expired and therefore it cannot be suspended, but any future applications for a coaching license will not be entertained in perpetuity.

Minichiello, 56, was the coach of former world and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill until her retirement in 2016.