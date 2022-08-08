Germany striker Timo Werner on brink of Leipzig return

Germany striker Timo Werner will complete his return to RB Leipzig from Premier League side Chelsea on Tuesday, according to a report in the Bild paper.



Sky television also reported on Monday that the transfer to the German Cup winners, for an initial 20 million euros (20.4 million dollars), was settled.



The 26-year-old Werner, who is expected to arrive in Leipzig on Monday, is expected to sign a five-year contract according to Bild.



Werner moved to Chelsea from Leipzig for around 55 million euros in 2020 after a four-year stint with the Bundesliga side.



He was part of the Chelsea side which won the Champions League in 2021 but has recently struggled for game time and wants to leave in a bid to protect his Germany place for the World Cup later this year.







