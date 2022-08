Ghezzal's last-minute goal earns Beşiktaş 1-0 win over Kayserispor in Super Lig opener

Beşiktaş kicked off the Turkish Super Lig season with a 1-0 shutout win Saturday against Yukatel Kayserispor .

The football club from Istanbul found the goal on a classy long-range finish from Rachid Ghezzal in stoppage time.

Both teams finished the match with 10 men after Kayserispor's Ali Karimi and Beşiktaş' Cenk Tosun received red cards.

In another Super Lig clash, Demir Grup Sivasspor were held to a 1-1 draw against Gaziantep FK.