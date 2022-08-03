F1 boss Domenicali offers Vettel post-driving role in the sport

Formula One boss Sefano Domenicalo hopes that Sebastian Vettel will remain close to the racing series after his retirement from driving.



Four-time world champion Vettel had announced last week that he will quit when his Aston Martin contract expires after the season, and Domenicali told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly that the German could continue in another role in the sport.



"Of course we want the connection to remain close. If he is interested in becoming part of our system, and if the ideas match, we would of course welcome him here," Domenicali said.



"Sebastian will always be connected to Formula One."



However, it remains to be seen whether Vettel will stay close to F1 because he said he is not seeking another career in the sport and also ruled out becoming a TV pundit.



Vettel said he wants to spend more time with his family and strengthen his social and environmental engagement.



