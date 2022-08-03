CANADAS DAVIES WILL DONATE WORLD CUP EARNINGS TO CHARITIES

Bayern Munich full back Alphonso Davies has said he will donate his World Cup bonuses later this year to charities in Canada which he will be representing at the tournament in Qatar.



Davies, whose parents are from Liberia, was born in a refugee camp in Ghana and at the age of five came to Canada with his parents.



Davies obtained Canadian citizenship in 2017 and the same year made his national team debut at age 16. He joined Bayern in 2019.



Canada has now qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and Davies said on social media he wants to give something back.



"Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. It enabled me to live my dreams," he said on Twitter.



"It's a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I've decided that I will donate this year's World Cup earnings to charity."



