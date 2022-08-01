Former F1 champion Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

F1 team Aston Martin on Monday confirmed former champion Fernando Alonso will join its ranks in 2023.

The Spaniard, who races for Alpine this season, signed a multi-year contract with the English team.

"The whole company is very excited to bring Fernando's incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team," a statement said.

Alonso said: "This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today."

"I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learn, develop, and succeed," the 41-year-old added.

The veteran racer, who has 32 Grand Prix wins and 98 podiums, won two F1 World Championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.





