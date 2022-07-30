Barcelona reaches agreement with Sevilla to transfer Jules Kounde

Barcelona announced on Friday that they reached an agreement with Sevilla to transfer Jules Kounde.

Barcelona's website said the French star will be officially presented Monday.

The 23-year-old defender will sign a contract with the Spanish club for the next five seasons, with a buyout clause of €1B ($1.021B), Barca added.

Kounde joined Sevilla from French club Girondins Bordeaux in 2019.

He has one UEFA Europa League title in 2020 with Sevilla.

Kounde also won the 2021 UEFA Nations League with France.





