Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul has been chosen to officiate Sunday's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley, UEFA said on Friday.



Monzul fled her homeland for Italy just a few weeks ago following Russia's invasion.



The 41-year-old was the first woman to referee in the top men's league in Ukraine.



Monzul has already been a referee at four women's Euros and has taken charge of three matches already in England.