Man City defender Laporte out until September following knee surgery

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery for a knee injury and could be out until September, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday ahead of the Premier League champions' Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Liverpool.

The 28-year-old France-born Spain centre back missed City's pre-season tour of the United States this month during which they beat Club America and Bayern Munich.

"Laporte is injured," Guardiola told reporters before Saturday's clash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

"He had surgery. Last season he played the last few games with an injury, he made an incredible effort but he could not continue to do that.

"He had surgery and so far he's doing really well. You have to be careful because it was his knee. If all goes well he will start to be with us in September."





