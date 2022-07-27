Napoli sign South Korean defender Kim Min-jae after transfer talks with Fenerbahçe

Napoli reinforced their defense on Wednesday after signing South Korean football player Kim Min-jae.

In a statement, Napoli confirmed purchasing Kim after transfer talks with Fenerbahçe, and welcomed him to the club.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 25-year-old was seen signing the contract, sitting beside club chair Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe revealed on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that they agreed with Napoli for a €18.05 million ($18.3 million) transfer fee.

Napoli have cemented their defense with Kim after Senegalese central defender Kalidou Koulibaly left this month.

On July 16, Napoli sold Koulibaly to Chelsea as the 31-year-old inked a four-year deal with the English Premier League club.

Kim moved to Fenerbahçe in August 2021 from Chinese club Beijing Guoan. He scored one goal in 39 appearances for Fenerbahce, and also piled up 40 international caps for South Korea.





