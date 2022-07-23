Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico joins Lyon from Ajax

Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico has joined Olympique Lyonnais from Ajax Amsterdam for 4.2 million euros ($4.29 million), the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

Tagliafico, who has signed a three-year contract at Lyon , made more than 100 appearances for Ajax and helped them win three Dutch league titles and two Dutch Cups.

" Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the arrival of Nicolas Tagliafico , an experienced player... and whose position was one of the priorities for Peter Bosz and his staff for the coming season," the club said in a statement.

Tagliafico, 29, has earned 40 caps for Argentina and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in 2021.





