LEWANDOWSKI NOT TO ATTEND BAYERN MUNICHS U.S. TRIP - REPORT

Lewandowski not to attend Bayern Munich's U.S. trip - report

DPA SPORT Published July 15,2022

The departure of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich could be edging closer after a report Friday that the want-away Polish forward will not go with the team on their trip to the United States next week.



Lewandowski will not attend Saturday's squad presentation to fans at the Allianz Arena, the Sportbuzzer portal reported, and is also not scheduled to fly to the US on Monday with the Bundesliga champions.



Barcelona are reportedly considering a final bid for Lewandowski, who has made it clear he wants to move to the Spanish giants, after previous offers were rejected.



Bayern have so far insisted the 33-year-old Lewandowski will see out his contract in Munich which runs to 2023.





