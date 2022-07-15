Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen wins 13th stage of Tour de France

Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen claimed a win at the 13th stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

Pedersen, of the team Trek-Segafredo, clinched the victory after finishing the 193-kilometer (120 miles) stage from Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Etienne.

Pedersen claimed the final sprint to win his first Grand Tour stage with Fred Wright from Bahrain Victorious who came second, and Israel-Premier Tech's Hugo Houle who finished in third place.

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard, who came 19th in Friday's stage, is still at the top of the general ranking with 50 hours, 47 minutes, and 34 seconds.

The 14th stage of the event, a 192.5-km (119 miles) ride, will be run from Saint-Etienne to Mende on Saturday.