Verstappen to start Austrian Grand Prix in pole position

Max Verstappen of Red Bull took the pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.

The 24-year-old Dutch driver beat Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, finishing in 1 minute and 4.984 seconds at the Red Bull Ring.

"It was a very long wait between the two runs and that's never great, once you're in the rhythm, it's nice to just keep on going," Verstappen said after the race.

"There aren't that many corners, but the corners you have are quite tricky, it's really easy to make a mistake. But of course very happy with pole; but I also know that tomorrow and Sunday, you can get the points," he added.

Monegasque driver Leclerc came second-0.029 seconds behind Verstappen-and Sainz from Spain finished third, 0.082 seconds behind.

Meanwhile, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton suffered crashes in the qualifying round.

Sunday's Grand Prix will be run at the 4.3 km (2.67 miles) Red Bull Ring in Spielberg over 71 laps at 1300GMT.

Before the race, there will be the sprint on Saturday, which will define the grid for the Austrian GP.