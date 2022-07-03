Turkish long-distance runner Yasemin Can wins gold at Mediterranean Games

Turkish long-distance runner Yasemin Can won gold on Saturday at the 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria.

Can, 25, was the first athlete to cross the finish line in the women's 5000 meter final, ending in 15 minutes and 23.47 seconds.

She beat Morocco's Rahma Tahiri as the 23-year-old finished second in 15 minutes and 56.36 seconds in Oran.

France's Leila Hadji, 23, took bronze in 16 minutes and 5.54 seconds.

TURKISH SWIMMERS FINISH IN TOP SPOTS IN WOMEN'S 800 METER FREESTYLE FINAL



Türkiye's Merve Tuncel won gold and her compatriot Deniz Ertan took silver in the women's 800 meter freestyle final.

Tuncel ended in 8 minutes and 26.8 seconds. Ertan touched the wall 2.23 seconds behind Tuncel.

Italian swimmer Martina Rita Caramignoli finished third in 8 minutes and 31.75 seconds to take the bronze.

GULIYEV BAGS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 800 METER



Türkiye's Ekaterina Guliyev, 31, won gold in the women's 800 meter final with a time of 2 minutes and 1.08 seconds.

She beat Italy's Eloisa Coiro as the 21-year-old was awarded the silver medal, clocking in at 2 minutes and 1.4 seconds.

Assia Raziki, 25, from Morocco won bronze in 2 minutes and 1.44 seconds.

TÜRKİYE WINS GOLD IN POLE VAULT



Turkish pole vaulter Ersu Şaşma won the gold medal with a jump of 5.75 meters.

Şaşma, 22, beat Frenchman Anthony Ammirati, who cleared the bar at 5.65 meters to get the silver medal.

Ioannis Rizos from Greece jumped 5.60 meters to take bronze.

The Mediterranean Games will end July 6.