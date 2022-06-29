Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, the English Premier League side said Wednesday.
"Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022/23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea," it said.
The Belgian forward returned to Chelsea on a five-year deal last season but failed to meet expectations, scoring just eight league goals in 26 appearances.
Lukaku, 29, was named Europa League Player of the Season during the 2019-2020 season with Inter Milan.
He was a key part of Inter Milan's Serie A club in the 2020-2021 season with 24 league goals.
Lukaku is the all-time top scorer for the national team with 68 goals and he helped Belgium win bronze at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.