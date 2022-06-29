Fenerbahçe announce ‘deal in principle’ to sign Emre Mor from Fatih Karagümrük

Fenerbahçe on Wednesday confirmed that they have agreed on a "deal in principle" to sign Turkish right-winger Emre Mor from Fatih Karagümrük.

He is expected to ink a contract with the Yellow Canaries soon.

Apart from Fatih Karagümrük, Mor has played for some European football clubs, including Nordsjaelland, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray, Olympiacos, and Celta de Vigo.

The 24-year-old helped Olympiacos win Greek Super League and Greek Cup titles in 2020. He scored one goal in 15 matches for the Turkish national team.