Exit Serena, enter Venus for Wimbledon mixed doubles duty

Serena Williams may have made her Wimbledon exit but sister Venus will battle for family pride by teaming up with Britain's Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.

The 42-year-old American, who has not played on the tour since the Chicago WTA event last August, is a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.

However, both those titles came back in 1998 alongside Justin Gimelstob at the Australian Open and French Open.

Venus was runner-up in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2006 with Bob Bryan.

Murray is a five-time Slam champion in the event, winning Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 with Jelena Jankovic and Martina Hingis.

Venus and Murray have been awarded a wildcard into this year's tournament at the All England Club.

They will take on Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska in the first round.

Serena Williams, 40, lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) to unseeded French player Harmony Tan on Tuesday in her first singles match for a year.